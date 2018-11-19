Heatwave boosts meat sales amid declining consumption

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Burgers and sausages saw the highest growth in sales value since last summer, with fresh burgers up 14.4 per cent and sausages up 5.1 per cent.Burgers made an appearance at almost 40 per cent of all barbecue occasions, according to AHDB research which explores trends in consumer behaviour during this year’s summer.It also showed that the heatwave and England’s successful performance at the World Cup got Brits barbecuing 35 per cent more than last year, primarily taking place at the weekend.The British public also loosened purse strings, increasing total spend by seven per cent, with all supermarket chains enjoying a sales boost. Aldi led the way with an increase of almost 14 per cent.But while the outlook for red meat looks good in the world of barbecues, these occasions only make up 0.4 per cent of total meals.Kantar Worldpanel report shows overall sales of fresh beef, lamb and pork were down on last year.AHDB Analyst Amy Smallwood, author of the report, said the red meat sector must "focus beyond" barbecues to increase sales and innovation.“When it comes to innovation, it is important to focus beyond barbecue occasions as it makes up only a small percentage of total meal occasions. And, of course, British barbecue weather is far from guaranteed,” she said.“But there are a number of things that we can learn from this year’s barbecue season sales in terms of tapping into trends of quicker preparation times, easier preparation methods and lighter eating.”Ms Smallwood added: “Applying that focus to snacking and cold meals/picnic/assembly type-meals gives scope to unlock growth.“Added value meat products, such as marinades and sous vide continue to do well and this is another area to develop further, with flavours and cuisines that will appeal outside of the barbecue occasion.”