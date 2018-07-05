High interest expected as 'productive' dairy farm enters market

(Photo: Galbraith)





East Nethershields Farm, with is asking for offers over £1,450,000, has been described as an "excellent and productive dairy unit" by estate agents Galbraith.It has land extending to 250 acres, in a location near Strathaven in South Lanarkshire. The farm also has potential for further development.The farm has two productive blocks of grade 4 farmland, well suited to fodder production and grazing, a range of modern farm buildings including a milking parlour with computerised herd management system and a 200kW biomass boiler which currently generates additional RHI income for the owner.The farm currently centres on a herd of 315 dairy cows plus followers.Duncan Barrie, who is handling the sale of the farm said it is a "very productive" working dairy farm, which will attract a high degree of interest.“The current owners have made a significant investment in the land over the years to improve the quality of the holding and have invested in the farm buildings which are finished to a high standard,” Mr Barrie said.“Of particular note is the milking parlour which was upgraded two years ago and has a computerised herd management, milk recording and auto-recognition system.“The purchaser would find it relatively straightforward to continue the existing dairy business, soon after acquiring the property.Mr Barrie added: “Overall the farm represents an excellent opportunity to continue an established dairy farm without the need for any upfront investment or significant outlay. East Nethershields offers a complete package with an attractive farmhouse, good quality land, extensive farm buildings and all within an accessible location.”