Holstein UK crowns champion of prestigious 2017 President’s Medal Award

Ms Eastham has claimed the title, and has won an engraved medal and a trip to the Royal Winter Fair in Toronto, funded by HYB’s principal sponsor, Semex, later this year.Runners up are Tom Lomas (Western) and Lucy Taylor (Staffordshire).The Holstein UK President’s Medal recognises and rewards young talent and highlights individuals who are the dairy farmers of the future.The Award, presented at the Semex Conference in Glasgow, recognises a member who has made a remarkable contribution to the breed, Holstein Young Breeders (HYB) and their own Club.The entry process started with each HYB Club being asked to nominate one young breeder aged between 23 and 26 years of age.Six young breeders were shortlisted for interview with the panel of judges, including David Perry (Holstein UK President), John Cousar (Holstein UK Board Member) and Alison Beattie (Semex Marketing Consultant), following submission of an essay titled 'Countdown to a new dawn'.Following the interviews, the final three were selected and, last night, the winner was officially announced.Holstein UK President, David Perry, was one of the judges and commented: “Helen, a long-term member of Lancashire HYB, has progressed through all competitions over the years and is now one of the Club’s coordinators.“Her enthusiasm is infectious as she encourages and organises others around her. Helen’s knowledge of Holsteins and visions for the "new dawn" gives confidence for the future. She will be an outstanding ambassador for our breed. I would like to congratulate her and wish her every success going forward.”Miriam Bagley, Events & National HYB Coordinator for Holstein UK, added: “We’d like to offer huge congratulations to Helen on her success. She is a passionate, enthusiastic and ambitious young breeder who has made outstanding effort for the HYB organisation and the wider dairy industry.”