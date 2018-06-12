Hundreds of farms welcome over 270,000 people on Open Farm Sunday









Across the country, the food and farming industry came together last weekend (June 10th), to showcase British agriculture, as 358 farms opened their gates to the public for LEAF Open Farm Sunday.Twenty-six percent of those farm which opened their gates were opening for the first time (94 farms).Initial estimates from organisers LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming) indicate that over 270,000 people visited a farm.This brings the total number of visitors to a farm for LEAF Open Farm Sunday over the last 13 years to over 2.2 million, demonstrating the significant impact the day has on connecting the public with farming.The range of events was extensive, from private farm walks for 20, to farms that welcomed thousands.But their goal was the same - to offer visitors a unique insight into what farmers do and what British farming deliversf.The LEAF Open Farm Sunday Facebook page achieved 400,000 impressions between the 1st and 10th June and a total of 2,250 engagements with the page during the same period.There were also 8,200 mentions of Open Farm Sunday on Twitter over that time.Commenting on the campaign, Caroline Drummond, LEAF Chief Executive said Open Farm Sunday continues to go from "strength to strength".“It is this collaboration that makes LEAF Open Farm Sunday the success it is, so, firstly a huge thank you to the hundreds of farmers who opened their gates and to their families and helpers,” Ms Drummond said.“Farmers play a crucial role in enabling public access and enjoyment of the beautiful countryside and we know from our research how much benefit this campaign delivers to everyone.”Plans are underway for next year’s Open Farm Sunday, which will take place on 9th June 2019.