Hundreds of lambs stolen from Suffolk farm over Christmas

Over 300 lambs have been stolen from a Suffolk farm over Christmas, and now the police have issued an appeal for information on the theft.A flock of 338 lambs has been reported stolen from farmland in Aldeburgh Road, Friston near Saxmundham.Suffolk police said the theft could have happened sometime between Thursday December 21 and Tuesday, January 9.“The police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area or passing during these dates who may have seen a large vehicle or persons acting suspiciously on farmland where the lambs were living,” a spokesman added.Attacks on livestock in the UK is becoming 'more and more of a problem' as rural police stations face closure, according to a report.In April 2016, 450 Cherviot sheep were reported stolen from a hill farm in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, with a total worth of £60,000.It is thought that many stolen livestock are destined for the illegal meat trade.The growing issue has led to one agri-tech company to develop a futuristic paint which is laced with thousands of micro-dots.The high-tech product, TecTRACER, works by marking livestock with thousands of forensic coded microdots that become entangled in fleeces and coats.These microdots help trace the animal back to their home farm, should they be stolen.
12 January 2018