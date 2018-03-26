Hundreds of lots go under hammer at farm machinery and equipment auctions

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Fisher German is set to hold two farm machinery sales which will see hundreds of lots go under the hammer and are expected to attract crowds from across the UK and further afield.The first will feature a wide range of specialist game rearing equipment and is being held at Rowan Farm, in Henton, Chinnor, on Thursday, March 29.The second sale will feature arable farm machinery and is being held at Greens Norton Park, in Blakesley Road, Towcester, on Thursday, May 17.Fisher German is seeing an increase in the number of farm machinery sales being held, with several others currently being scheduled across the next 24 months.Sam Skinner, of Fisher German, said: “These are two very different sales, but will both attract a huge amount of interest.“The first auction is a Dispersal sale due to retirement. Our client is very well-respected in the game rearing industry. The sale will feature more than 600 items of specialist game rearing and related equipment, so we are expecting to see purchasers from across the country for such an extensive sale.“The second sale is being held due to a change in farming policy and features a range of immaculate arable farm machinery which is a real credit to our clients.“It will feature premium items which have all been very well looked after including a John Deere 9780 CTS Hillmaster combine harvester, two John Deere tractors and a JCB TM320.“The trade for second-hand farm machinery at the moment is strong, and we have seen recent sales attract crowds of around 300 registered buyers.”“Dispersal sales are becoming more popular and there are a number of factors driving this trend. The uncertainty around Brexit is a key consideration as farmers think about how this will impact commodity prices and land values, and there are also a number of potential policy changes which may affect the farming sector.“We expect the growing trend of machinery sales to continue going forward and we are already seeing more sales being scheduled over the next two years.”