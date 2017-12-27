Hungry tractor driver who drove to city looking for pizza arrested

A man has been arrested for drink-driving after taking his tractor into the town centre to buy some late-night pizza.Cumbria Police Officers were confronted by the usual incident when a large green tractor rolled up in the city centre of Carlisle in the early hours of Christmas Eve.They tracked down the driver, who had come into the city because he wanted a late-night snack.The force then tweeted a picture of the tractor, which has since been re-tweeted hundreds of times, with the caption: “Driver of this trying to get pizza in Carlisle. Arrested drink/drug driving @DrugWipeUK #Unlucky #Hungry #FatalFour.”The police have not identified the suspect who allegedly drove the tractor to the restaurant late at night. A Cumbria Police spokesman said: "A 26-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving." It is yet not known whether the man will face charges.It is not the first unusual tractor incident that has happened this year.An 18-year-old farm worker was fined £50 after driving his tractor around a city centre "looking for women".Anthony Breslin, a farm worker from Gortnaskea, Burnfoot, took his tractor to Londonderry city centre and sought out women on August 16.Mr Breslin admitted one charge of driving a tractor without displaying his learner driver plate.
