Importance of red meat production in Wales 'must be fully recognised'

NFU Cymru and the British Meat Processors Association have joined forces to ensure that the importance of red meat production in Wales is fully recognised in the design of future agricultural policy.It comes as the Welsh government processes their consultation to introduce a new public goods scheme in Wales.But both the NFU Cymru and BMPA have said any future agricultural policy for Wales must ensure it does not put a squeeze on domestic food production.Livestock production plays a critical role in Wales’ countryside and rural economy.Red meat accounts for around 21% of UK agricultural production by value, however, in Wales this figure is more than twice as high at 45%.
NFU Cymru President, John Davies said red meat production enhances the landscape, boosts tourism, and also sustains rural communities and businesses.“We are also fortunate to have world leading red meat processing facilities based here in Wales providing significant employment opportunities, both directly and indirectly, in rural and urban areas of Wales,” Mr Davies said.“To ensure the long term sustainability, to maximise efficiencies and to ensure that the red meat supply chain in Wales is competitive, our processors depend on a consistent supply of lamb and beef from Wales. “It is imperative that future agricultural policy recognises this and maintains food production at its core,” he added.'Securing supplies'Nick Allen, Chief Executive of BMPA said in order to maintain and find new markets for Welsh lamb and beef products, the industry must be confident of having a guaranteed long-term supply of beef and lamb from Wales.“Securing and maintaining sufficient supplies of PGI Welsh Lamb and Beef from the primary producer is paramount to our businesses operating in Wales,” Mr Allen said.
“By incentivising farmers to reduce production levels, in favour of delivering ‘public goods’, for example grassland reversion or woodland planting on productive land, there is a risk that overall livestock production will drop, squeezing domestic food supply and increasing reliance on imports.”Mr Allen said there is a post-Brexit risk of meat being imported from wherever it is cheapest to produce around the world.“Whilst the UK must have some level of imports to meet demand at certain times of year, flooding the market with low quality, cheap produce from abroad will quickly undermine our domestic capability to produce food, risk price volatility and food security,” he said.The BMPA and NFU Cymru have a shared ambition for Wales to be a world leading producing and processing country of red meat. Both organisations are calling on Welsh government to share their vision and to work with them to deliver policies that build and grow the market for PGI Welsh Lamb and Beef.