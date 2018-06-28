Inquiry to scrutinise farmers' role in 'public goods' while remaining profitable

A new parliamentary inquiry will be launched looking at how farmers can contribute to 'public goods' while ensuring continued profitability in food production.Set for an autumn start, the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Farming will look at how best to protect continued food production while ensuring farmers advance public goods.The inquiry follows Defra Secretary Michael Gove's announcement earlier this year that farmers will receive money to make improvements to the environment under a new system of subsidies.Under it, farmers will be rewarded for advancing public goods, such as planting wildlife habitats, woods, wildflower meadows and other environmental benefits after Britain leaves the European Union in March 2019.Mr Gove has frequently attacked the EU's CAP, calling it "environmentally damaging and socially unjust".
But the farming industry has told Defra of its concerns over the department's approach to the future of farming policy, with some believing food production is being overshadowed in favour of the enhancing the environment.NFU President Minette Batters has recently met with the Prime Minister to highlight the importance of upholding high-quality British food production after the UK leaves the EU. The NFU also held a Summer Reception attended by over 100 farmers and MPs.'High standards'The inquiry will be undertaken in concert with scrutiny of the upcoming Agriculture Bill, and will give APPG members the opportunity to feed directly into future UK farming policy. APPG members include the Livestock Auctioneers’ Association, the National Office of Animal Health, the National Sheep Association, the National Trust and the British Poultry Council.APPG Chair Julian Sturdy, MP for York Outer said: “The British public believes in what we produce as farmers. They believe in the quality and they believe in the high standards. It’s absolutely crucial we maintain this and communicate this to the public.”Mr Sturdy added that, going forward, the industry must be conscious about future trade deals, and stressed that different farming sectors must stick together in order for the industry to thrive.
Former MP for Stroud, Neil Carmichael said the APPG has already planned a formal inquiry to develop ideas for farming in a post-Brexit era.“This will be conducted as the Agriculture Bill progresses through Parliament, providing members with opportunities to influence policy with evidence-based and properly tested responses to the debate about the balance between protecting the environment and producing quality food,” Mr Carmichael said.