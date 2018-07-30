Ireland-based meat producer buys red-meat assets of 2 Sisters Group





Boparan Holdings Limited, the parent company for 2 Sisters Food Group, has announced it has completed the sale of its red meat businesses, trading as 2 Sisters Red Meat Limited.2 Sisters Red Meat Ltd has been trading since 2013 and has four facilities in the UK.This includes its flagship site in Merthyr Tydfil, with its combined beef and lamb processing facilities, a retail packing factory at Victoria in Cornwall, including Talgarrek House, a beef processing site in Bodmin, Cornwall and McIntosh Donald in Portlethen, Scotland – plus a cold store facility at Truro.Ranjit Singh, President of Boparan Holdings said the deal represents a "major step in transforming 2 Sisters and building a better business."“We are pleased to announce this transaction of our Red Meat business,” Mr Singh said.“We have had approaches over the past four years for our Red Meat operations, and we have been talking to several interested parties during this period. But as we always make clear, any sale has to be at the right time with the right buyer, and it had to be a deal that fitted with our long-term strategy.”Mr Singh added: “Kepak Group is the ideal home for our Red Meat business, and this deal is a perfect strategic fit for them. We wish them future success.”