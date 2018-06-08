Farminguk
8 June 2018 12:09:59 |Cattle,News,Rural Life,Shows and Events

Jersey cow owned by Devon farmer crowned Britain's Sexiest Cow 2018


Jersey cow 'Char' has been crowned Britain's Sexiest Cow 2018 after much deliberation from the panel of judges

A Jersey cow owned by a farmer from Devon has been announced as the winner of Britain's Sexiest Cow 2018.
Char, a Jersey Cow owned by Charlotte Cunningham from Devon, has been awarded the honourable title by a panel of judges at seed company RAGT Seeds, after much deliberation.
The social media competition gave farmers the opportunity to share pictures of their pride and joy and be in with the chance of winning some great prizes.
Last month, the 40 shortlisted cows from across the UK were judged by a panel including Simon Howell, Managing Director of RAGT Seeds UK and Charles Reader, an established cattle judge and steward.
Alongside winning cow, the two runner up cows are Tetford Twinkle, owned by Charlie Sutcliffe from Tetford and Bonnie, owned by Jackey Ives from Suffolk.

The competition was sponsored by RGT Gravity - the UK’s highest yielding winter feed wheat from Europe’s number one seed breeder RAGT Seeds UK.
The runner ups will win a Seeland Fleece Waistcoat, with the winner receiving vouchers for a spa weekend for 2 people and a photoshoot for the winning cow.





