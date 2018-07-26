Jimmy's Farm evacuated after fire breaks out on neighbouring farm field

A farm attraction run by celebrity farmer Jimmy Doherty has been evacuated after a blaze ripped through a neighbouring farm field.Jimmy's Farm, based in Suffolk, evacuated visitors as a precautionary measure on Wednesday (25 July).As many as eleven fire engines attended the farm field next to the attraction, which is situated just off the A137 near Ipswich.A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said fire fighters spent more than an hour putting out the fire.He said: “Eleven assorted fire vehicles were on site to tackle the fire, including the Unimog, the all terrain vehicle. A stop was called on the incident at 3.18pm.”
The fire service added that the cause of the fire is not yet known, but conditions in the area remain tinder dry.
Festival director for Jimmy’s Farm, Nichola Adams explained how she saw “huge plumes of black smoke”.It follows a warning by NFU Mutual that such conditions are putting the farms at high risk of devastating fires and risk causing a "countryside inferno".Jimmy's Farm is host to over 300 rare breed pigs, and the the site comprises of a working farm, wildlife park, and a farm shop.Mr Doherty, who regularly appears on-screen with friend Jamie Oliver, has recently announced he will be investigating different ways farmers can plan diversification activities to support their farms after Brexit.
We will be closed until tomorrow morning.— Jimmys Farm (@JimmysFarmHQ) July 25, 2018
Apologies for any inconvenience caused.