Landia AD pumps and mixers take to World Biogas stage





Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Founder members of the UK’s Anaerobic Digestion and Bioresources Association (ADBA), Landia has significantly increased its global presence in the biogas industry during the past decade, particularly in China, the UK, the USA, the Far East and Australasia.Landia’s Export Sales Director Thorkild Maagaard, commented: “As founder members of ADBA, joining the World Biogas Association is a natural step in our drive to find new markets.“The common benefit enjoyed by our customers is reliability, back-up and our externally-mounted GasMix system, which makes life much easier and far more economical for AD operators. No biogas plant wants disruption to their process.“GasMix also boosts gas yields, so it’s a win-win. We look forward to working closely alongside our new fellow members to spread the good word about biogas,” Mr Maagaard said.Speaking for the World Biogas Association, David Newman, President, added: “We’re delighted to have Landia join the World Biogas Association.“They have been strong advocates of AD since day-one of ADBA’s launch almost a decade ago – and ever-presents at UK AD & World Biogas Expo.“We look forward to working closely with Landia, to continue to grow biogas markets around the world”.