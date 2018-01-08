Laser beam technology to deter eagles from killing lambs under trial

Laser beam technology is being trialled in Scotland as a method to deter sea eagles from kidnapping lambs.The lasers will be shone onto hillsides in Argyll to scare the white-tailed sea eagles, which have caused misery for local farmers.Conservation agency Scottish Natural Heritage said the trials would be "carefully monitored”.Photographs of a sea eagle carrying a new born lamb taken in 2017 reignited the bitter feud between farmers and conservationists over the reintroduction of Britain’s biggest bird of prey.The white-tailed sea eagle went extinct in the UK during the early 20th century, due to illegal killing, and the present population has been reintroduced.But crofters and farmers in the Highlands and Islands have frequently complained that the large birds of prey pose a risk to young livestock.Hill lambs are an easy target for the bird, and there have been reports of adult sheep and ewe hoggs being attacked.If the laser trial is successful, it could be rolled out under licence to other areas where the birds are causing issues for farmers.Other techniques which could be implemented include audio bird scaring device and cutting down trees to stop the birds nesting in them.
