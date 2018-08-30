Last call for overseas research grants for ideas in strengthening UK rural life

Time is running out for applicants to apply for overseas research grants to investigate new ideas for improving rural life in the UK.Churchill Fellowships are travel grants that fund individuals to research innovative ideas and best practice overseas.Applicants then bring their global insights back to the UK and make change happen in their professions and communities.Fellowships are available in 12 fields of interest, including a new category devoted to ‘Rural living: strengthening countryside communities’. The deadline for applications is 5pm on 18 September 2018 for travel in 2019.The Rural Living category is the result of a partnership between the Winston Churchill Memorial Trust and the Prince's Countryside Fund.
It will fund Fellowships exploring wide-ranging approaches to a range of rural issues, such as invigorating transport networks, rethinking housing and planning, boosting employment and enterprise, and improving access to education, culture and healthcare.Churchill Fellows are funded to research new ideas overseas for 4-8 weeks, in topics and countries of their own choice, with the aim of gaining fresh perspectives and insights.Anyone can apply for a Churchill Fellowship, regardless of age, background or qualifications, so long as they are a UK citizen aged 18 or over. 150 Churchill Fellowships are awarded each year, with an average grant of £6,000.
