Leading industry names confirmed for Dairy-Tech 2019

Over 180 companies have confirmed for Dairy-Tech within four weeks of the show launching its stand sales.Leading industry names have shown their support of the event in the form of sponsorship and stand space.After a hugely successful inaugural show earlier this year the 2019 event will continue at Stoneleigh Park on Wednesday 6 February.With Barclays confirming their continuation as principal sponsor other headline sponsors include Cogent, NMR, World Wide Sires, Hi-Peak, Mole Valley Farmers and Semex. Mark Suthern, head of agriculture at Barclays says it is great to be able to continue as principal sponsor of a dairy event focused on delivering technical knowledge and insight to farmers.
Hi-Peak ruminant commercial manager Rob Daykin says the 2018 event was a real success with a great quality of visitors attending. “The organic session we sponsored on the dairy hub attracted a huge crowd so it’s fantastic to be able to do a similar session with a slightly different focus next year.”'Progressive dairy'After their success as an exhibitor at the show Cogent have confirmed they will become an event sponsor for 2019. Stuart Boothman, UK business manager at Cogent says: “We’re excited to be returning to Dairy-Tech as a sponsor, it’s great to be linked with an event aimed at progressive dairy farmers looking to innovate and learn to ensure they are operating as efficiently as possible.”Julie Edwards, Head of Communications for Mole Valley Farmers says the event had exceeded their expectations.“The Dairy-Tech event was well supported by farmers and the footfall to our stand was continuous throughout the day. It was great to see so many farmers eager to engage and talk about how our new Lifetime Dairy initiative could support their individual businesses. We are already looking forward to next year’s event.”
New productsRABDF managing director Matthew Knight says the support Dairy-Tech has gained in such a small space of time only reaffirms that its content is absolutely correct for the dairy sector with new products, better service and innovation leading the industry.“Dairy-Tech’s success is a result of hard work, evaluation of past events and feedback from members, industry companies and our advisory board. This guidance has been, and will continue to be, invaluable,” Mr Knight said.“The 2019 event will see the return of the dairy and innovation hubs, both of which will continue to address the newest concepts and address the key issues affecting the sector through workshops and interviews, providing technical information and guidance, opinions, market insight, new products and the latest innovation.“We will also be vacating the Blackdown buildings and moving to Hall 2, a purpose built exhibition hall that will allow us to grow the show, take more floor space and provide a heated environment for exhibitors.”All exhibitors from Dairy-Tech 2018 were offered the chance to rebook during a loyalty rate period which ended on Monday 4 June.Stand sales have now been extended to all companies who will have until 15 July to qualify for the early bird rate before it increases on 16 July. Prices and further information can be found at https://dairy-tech.uk/