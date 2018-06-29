Light aircraft crashes and kills several chickens at Oxfordshire farm

Several chickens have died and a co-pilot injured after a light aircraft crashed into a barn in Oxfordshire, setting it on fire.The twin-engine plane crashed at approximately 14:20pm on Tuesday (26 June) and collided with the farm building near Enstone Airfield, killing several chickens and setting the barn alight.Two people were on-board the aircraft. The co-pilot was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital, with minor injuries and the pilot was uninjured. Nobody on the ground was injured.Gill McNeil, an instructor who witnessed the crash, told the BBC that the accident "happened very quickly".She said the plane "turned very, very sharply towards the airfield in a steep dive with the wings rocking, and then crashed into the barn behind us".
The Air Accidents Investigation Branch has been informed.Earlier this year, a light aircraft accidentally hit sheep which ran into its path as it crash landed on Lancashire farmland.