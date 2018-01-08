Livestock safety highlighted as Co Down farmer gored by bull

A Co Down farmer who was attacked by a bull on the weekend has further highlighted the safety issues when working with livestock.The incident, which happened in Dromara on Saturday 6 January, began when dairy farmer Roger Graham replaced an electronic leg tag on a cow. A bull suddenly turned on him in a passageway between pens and thew him over the fence.Mr Graham then suffered an head injury as he landed on a concrete yard. He still managed to call for help.A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) spokesperson said: “The HSE can confirm that they are aware of an incident on a farm in the Dromara area and will be investigating the circumstances.”“He has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.”It is understood that Mr Graham is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.On average, one person is killed every nine days as a direct result of agricultural work activity.For livestock related incidents, most are not fatal, but too many men, women and children are needlessly injured every year due to a lack of safety awareness.Broken bones, crushed or lost limbs, work absences and unnecessary medical expenses are some of the results of livestock-related incidents.According to Malcolm Thomas, Chairman, R.A.B.I: "Handling cattle always involves risks, the risk of being hurt physically by an animal that is frightened or has been startled and the risk of being hurt due to the misuse of equipment or equipment that is poorly maintained."In August last year, a 70-year-old cattle handler died after being crushed by a bull at a livestock market in Lancashire and a farmer in his 60s died after being trampled to death by a bull in North Yorkshire.
8 January 2018 08:12:44 8 January 2018 08:12:44 |Agri Safety,Cattle,Machinery and Equipment,News