Lorry carrying hundreds of turkeys overturns in Norfolk

A lorry carrying 600 live turkeys overturned in Norfolk causing "significant delays" and leaving oil spillage.The A47 in Easton near Norwich was closed in both directions on early Wednesday morning (14 November), which affected traffic between Dereham and Norwich.A lorry carrying 600 live turkeys overturned, causing an oil spillage and traffic congestion.The road was reopened late Wednesday afternoon.Norfolk Police told the BBC that "significant delays" were experienced. One motorist said the incident caused "chaos".
Last December, dozens of Christmas turkeys escaped an overturned lorry near an East Yorkshire village.And in January last year, twenty pigs died due to a lorry flipping over on its side on the A16 in Lincolnshire.
Despite the driver of the lorry having to go to hospital with minor injuries, the turkeys were "fine", according to the police and an animal welfare expert.
Last December, dozens of Christmas turkeys escaped an overturned lorry near an East Yorkshire village.And in January last year, twenty pigs died due to a lorry flipping over on its side on the A16 in Lincolnshire.