Lowline cattle breed to make debut TV appearance on BBC's Countryfile

Wessex Lowlines, a business based near Blandford, will appear on the Sunday night programme after being visited by Cotswold farmer and presenter Adam Henson earlier this month.It is thought to be the first time Lowline cattle have appeared on UK national television.Lowline cattle are the product of a research project carried out at the Trangie Research Centre in New South Wales from pedigree registered Aberdeen Angus stock purchased from Scotland, the USA, Canada and Australia in 1929, with additional top purebred Angus cattle being brought into the herd, according to Wessex Lowlines.From 1964 the research herd was completely closed to additional outside animals.In the early 1990s the Lowline herd was released into the open market. Purchased animals have since moved to New Zealand, USA and Canada and the UK.Wessex Lowlines farm manager, David Maughan said the TV appearance is a "fantastic opportunity" to promote the breed.“We have been growing our herd of Lowlines for more than eight years and it is now the largest in Europe, but most farmers and smallholders won’t know about them," Mr Maughan said.“BBC Countryfile and Adam Henson were interested because we are doing something a bit different. Lowlines are smaller than many commercial breeds but you can keep more per acre of land and they are docile, easy-handling, grass-fed animals, and the beef tastes amazing.”During the visit Adam met the small team of people who run the farm and tasted some Lowline steaks from the on-site farm shop.Wessex Lowlines say they hope the programme will generate bookings from like-minded farmers and smallholders who can see the cattle first-hand at an open day on 7 October.The programme is due to air at 7pm on Sunday 26 August on BBC One.