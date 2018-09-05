MPs to wear wheat-pin badge to show support for British farming

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



MPs will be joining the likes of the NFU and members of the public to show their support for British farming next week on Wednesday 12 September.Politicians will be demonstrating their support for the industry by wearing a Back British Farming wheat-pin badge.The badge is made from British wheat and wool to symbolise the importance of food and farming in Britain.And for the first time, Westminster will be serving approximately 9,000 “Back British Farming” meals throughout the week in all its canteens to celebrate British food.The NFU is now encouraging members of the public to join in the celebration and take to social media to show their support by using the hashtag #BackBritishFarming.NFU President, Minette Batters said the day is a "great opportunity" to celebrate the role farmers play in feeding the nation and caring for the countryside.“By wearing the wheat-pin badge politicians are not only showing their support for British food and farming but acknowledging that they have a part to play in shaping the future of domestic agriculture and food production,” Mrs Batters said.“Decisions made in Parliament must reflect the strategic importance of the food and farming sector to the nation.1 With over 9,000 meals from the Back British Farming menu being served across the week to MPs, researchers, decision-makers and visitors, food and farming will be at the very centre of Westminster activity.She added: “Farming is the backbone of life in Britain and it’s only right that it is put at the forefront of future policy so farmers can continue to produce safe, traceable and affordable food for the country.”MPs are now being invited to the NFU’s breakfast reception in Westminster on Back British Farming Day.Farming is the bedrock of the UK’s largest manufacturing sector, food and drink, which contributes £111 billion to the country’s economy and provides 3.8 million jobs.