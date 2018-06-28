Machinery giant JCB announces £50m investment in new UK plant





The 350,000sq ft facility for JCB Cab Systems will sit adjacent to the A50 in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, next to two existing JCB plants.The factory will have the capacity to produce around 100,000 cabs a year.It will include a computer controlled production line, fully-automated painting facility and robotic welding and will create more than 200 new jobs by 2022.JCB CEO, Graeme Macdonald said the new factory will be the "most advanced and productive cab facility in the world".The investment is one of the biggest in the company’s history. Mr MacDonald said it underlines JCB's commitment to manufacturing in Britain and in Staffordshire.Burton and Uttoxeter MP, Andrew Griffiths said it is "fantastic news" for Uttoxeter, for Staffordshire and also the wider Midlands’ economy.“This investment represents a massive boost for the area and underlines what a great place Staffordshire is to do business. It’s wonderful to see JCB continuing to invest in the county and in British manufacturing – something that can only attract even more inward investment,” Mr Griffiths said.JCB Cab Systems currently employs more than 400 people at its existing site in Rugeley, Staffs. The new plant is scheduled to open in the summer of 2019.JCB Cab Systems’ General Manager, David Carver said: “While new jobs will be created, moving to the new factory will enable us to double capacity without doubling the workforce thanks to high levels of automation. The whole plant is being designed to improve productivity, reduce waste and provide unprecedented quality levels.”