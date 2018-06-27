Farminguk
Major blaze at Saddleworth Moor sees farmers and public help out


The fire has now been classified as a "major incident" (Photo: National Police Air Service)

Farmers and the public have helped each other to safety during one of the biggest moorland fires the UK has ever seen.
More than 30 homes have been evacuated as the 6km-long moorland blaze continues to spread in Saddleworth Moor, Greater Manchester for a third day.
It has now been declared a "major incident", with the Army on standby ready to join in efforts to help local communities affected.
Police in Saddleworth described the problem as "unprecedented" and urged people not to go up onto the moors.

Farmers have been moving around 450 sheep off the moor and away from the blaze, with the help of locals, mountain rescue and shepherds.
Meanwhile, local farmers have been joining in with efforts to help fire fighters battle the flames.
A police statement said: “Colleagues from the fire service have been fully engaged as they have tackled flames 20 feet high at times, in swirling conditions and in almost unbearable heat.
“They have been assisted by members of the farming community, staff from United Utilities and RSPB and staff from our Mountain Rescue team who have been out on constant patrol.

"A helicopter has been used throughout Tuesday dumping water on the leading edge of the fire and by around 16:00hrs it was estimated that around 65,000 gallons of water had been dropped onto the fire as the teams desperately fought to get ahead of the burn line.”
Public Health England offered advice to those affected by smoke. It tweeted: "Smoke is an irritant and can make people's eyes and throat sore. Wash your face with soap and water and keep hydrated by drinking water."
