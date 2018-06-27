Major blaze at Saddleworth Moor sees farmers and public help out

The Saddleworth #MoorlandFire is spreading fast, local farmers are hurriedly moving livestock on the hills above #Mossley. With the blaze within 400 metres of residential property on Huddersfield Road. Roads are blocked and an evacuation is underway in some areas. #MoorsFire — the gallery of speed (@GALLERYofSPEED) June 26, 2018





Fires above Greenfield, #Saddleworth getting worse it seems. Worried for the houses/farms on the hill now #saddleworthfire pic.twitter.com/QLZiV0AcrX — Leigh (@leighhall) June 26, 2018

Incredible timelapse footage of the forest fire in Saddleworth, Manchester has been captured by amateur photographer Tristan Manchester. pic.twitter.com/3Aef8qOcBE — Triangle News (@TriangleNewsUK) June 26, 2018





My heart goes out to the people who are directly affected by the Carrbrook & Saddleworth fires on the moors. Also the farm animals,wildlife,flora and fauna lost to this disaster. God bless… https://t.co/Qx3cWflIeo — Dora's twin sister (@Britontour9) June 27, 2018

More than 30 homes have been evacuated as the 6km-long moorland blaze continues to spread in Saddleworth Moor, Greater Manchester for a third day.It has now been declared a "major incident", with the Army on standby ready to join in efforts to help local communities affected.Police in Saddleworth described the problem as "unprecedented" and urged people not to go up onto the moors.Farmers have been moving around 450 sheep off the moor and away from the blaze, with the help of locals, mountain rescue and shepherds.Meanwhile, local farmers have been joining in with efforts to help fire fighters battle the flames.A police statement said: “Colleagues from the fire service have been fully engaged as they have tackled flames 20 feet high at times, in swirling conditions and in almost unbearable heat.“They have been assisted by members of the farming community, staff from United Utilities and RSPB and staff from our Mountain Rescue team who have been out on constant patrol."A helicopter has been used throughout Tuesday dumping water on the leading edge of the fire and by around 16:00hrs it was estimated that around 65,000 gallons of water had been dropped onto the fire as the teams desperately fought to get ahead of the burn line.”Public Health England offered advice to those affected by smoke. It tweeted: "Smoke is an irritant and can make people's eyes and throat sore. Wash your face with soap and water and keep hydrated by drinking water."The fire service has planned a “heavy attack” on the fire on Wednesday (27 June).