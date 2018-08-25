Major deal signed allowing export of UK seed potatoes to China

A major deal has been given the green light which will see UK seed potatoes exported to China.The seed potato export market is worth an annual £90 million to the UK, with some varieties fetching up to £900 per tonne.China is the largest global consumer of potatoes in the world, making it the fourth staple crop after rice, corn and wheat – with demand increasing at a rapid rate.The UK is one of the first western countries able to export seed to China.The agreement was signed by the International Trade Secretary, Dr Liam Fox during his visit to China.Dr Fox is meeting businesses and senior Chinese government ministers to discuss further trading opportunities between the 2 countries.
The International Trade Secretary said the rapidly-growing Chinese market offers "huge potential" for UK farmers."According to research by Barclays, around 60% of people in China would actually pay more for a product, just because they knew it was British," he said."With China expected to have 220 cities with a population of more than a million by 2030, that is a huge market that UK potato farmers will now be able to make the most of."'Big demand'UK seed potatoes are known for their high health status and high quality around the world.Approval has also been confirmed for British producers to export potatoes to Kenya, where the crop is the second most important after maize.Rob Burns, Head of Crops Export Trade Development at the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) said: "I expect the Chinese market will be particularly interested in processing varieties used for chips and crisps as there is a big demand for those products.
"AHDB’s role now will be to develop this new trading relationship through events such as large-scale trade shows where exporters can showcase their varieties and start building business in China."In a further move to open-up its agri-food market, China also lifted its 2 decades long BSE ban on the exports of beef from the UK earlier this year - a landmark move for beef producers worth an estimated £250 million in the first 5 years alone.
