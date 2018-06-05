Major meat processor in Perth awarded £4m to improve facilities





Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



The Food Processing, Marketing and Co-operation (FPMC) grant scheme is part of an overall investment of nearly £18 million.It will contribute to a significant long-term investment into the ABP Perth’s infrastructure, which includes the construction and equipping of several new factory buildings, transforming the site into a world-class facility, and creating 80 new jobs.Visiting the site in Perth, Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said Scotland’s beef producers will benefit from the availability of high-quality processing facilities.“The Scottish Government is doing everything we can to support Scotland’s successful food and drink industry, which has been going from strength-to-strength in recent years. Our long-term ambition is to help double that industry’s value to £30 billion in the next 12 years,” Mr Ewing said.“Today’s investment in ABP Perth is part of a longer-term investment programme, which will help to fund major infrastructure projects - creating jobs and driving on the industry in Scotland.”Tom Kirwan, Managing Director of ABP’s UK Division said the meat processor will be transformed into one of the most modern of its kind in the UK.“The improvements will benefit everyone from our farmer suppliers through to our colleagues and the local economy. It will create 80 additional jobs on site and provide significant employment during the construction phase,” Mr Kirwan said.