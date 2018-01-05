Man appears in court over manslaughter of woman who died in farm incident

A man has appeared in court charged with the manslaughter of a young woman following a tragic accident involving farm machinery.20-year-old Lauren Scott died after getting tangled in farm machinery at Springfield Farm near Dawlish, Devon on March 4 last year.Police said she was a 'volunteer' on the farm.44-year-old farmer Neil Carpenter now faces charges of manslaughter and failing to comply with health and safety regulations following the young woman's death.Mr Carpenter, from Dawlish, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address during the hearing at Newton Abbot Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (3 January). He was not required to enter a plea. The case will now be postponed until February 2.Horse-lover Lauren has been described as a 'wonderful person' by her colleagues and friends.Paying tribute, the managing director of Newton Abbot Racecourse, Pat Masterson said: "Lauren was an absolutely wonderful person. Dedicated to horses and the love of racing."She'll be sorely missed, but as much as we are devastated by it our thoughts and prayers are with her family."
