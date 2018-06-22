Man dies after after being hit by a lorry while repairing a tractor





Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



At about 2.15pm on Tuesday (19 June), an Iveco Ford HGV was involved in a collision with two men who were repairing a tractor by the side of the road.The accident happened on Main Drove at Little Downham, near Littleport, on Tuesday afternoon.One of the men, in his 40s, received serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. It is not thought to be life-threatening.However, the other man died at the scene. He has since been identified as 48-year-old Alvis Smith, from Wisbech.The driver of the lorry, a man in his 50s, was uninjured.Police officers are investigating the circumstances of the collision. No arrests have been made.