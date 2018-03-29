Man dies after being hit by tractor on Powys farm

A man has died after being hit by a tractor on a Powys farm, and the police are now investigating with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).Police were called to reports of a collision between a tractor and a man at Llanfair Caereinion at around 11.30am on Tuesday (27 March).Dyfed-Powys Police have confirmed that the man's family has been informed.A spokesman for the police force said: "Our thoughts are with the family at this time."The Welsh Ambulance Trust said that an emergency ambulance and air ambulance were sent to the scene.
A spokeswoman for the service said: "We were called at approximately 11:25am on Tuesday to an incident on a farm in the area of Llanfair Caereinion."We sent one paramedic in a rapid response vehicle, one emergency ambulance and the crews were supported by Wales Air Ambulance."The HSE have been made aware of the incident and are assisting police with their enquiries.'Disheartening'The National Farmers' Union (NFU) has recently teamed up with the HSE to improve health and safety within the farming sector.NFU Vice President Guy Smith said: “By far the most difficult part of my job as NFU Vice President is when the HSE notifies me of fatalities or injuries on farms.“It is particularly disheartening that most of these accidents involve similar and reoccurring circumstances such as working in enclosed spaces with animals or on live machinery.
“All industries involve an element of risk that must be managed, but at the moment we recognise the farming sector has a very poor safety record and we are doing all we can to address this.“In most instances, it only takes a bit of thought or simple precaution to make safe what could be a fatal or life-changing situation.”Figures from the HSE have revealed that in 2016/17, agriculture had the highest rate of fatal injury, around 18 times higher than the All Industry rate.