Man dies after falling off granary roof in Scotland

A man has died after falling off a granary roof in Angus, north east Scotland.The man, who has not been named, fell off a roof belonging to grain merchant WN Lindsay on Saturday (9 June).Emergency services were called to the building at Stracathro, near Brechin, following reports a worker has been injured. Paramedics were unable to save the man.Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) are now investigating.A police spokesman said: “A male was working on the roof at the location and had fallen.
“Sadly, he died at the scene as a result of his injuries.”An HSE spokeswoman added: “We are aware of the incident and are making preliminary inquiries alongside the police.”The tragedy follows the death of a 68-year-old man who died in an incident involving a digger on an Aberdeenshire farm last Thursday (7 June).A 22-year-old man died on the 2 June after an incident involving a tractor in North Wales.Figures from the HSE have revealed that in 2016/17, agriculture had the highest rate of fatal injury, around 18 times higher than the All Industry rate.