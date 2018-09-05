Farminguk
5 September 2018 05:17:34 |Agri Safety and Rural Crime,News

Man dies following accident on County Tyrone farm


The Health and Safety Executive of Northern Ireland say they are investigating the circumstances

A man in his 60s has died following an accident on a farm in County Tyrone.
The Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) is now investigating after the 67-year-old man, named Caldwell Moore, died suddenly on a farm in the Ardstraw area.
It is understood Mr Moore lost his life while baling silage.
A spokesman from the HSENI said: “HSENI is aware of a fatality on a farm in the Ardstraw area and is investigating the circumstances.
“Our sympathy is with the man’s family at this most difficult time”.
Police were called on Sunday morning (2 September) to the farm near Coolaghy Road.


The PSNI said that the man's death "is not being treated as suspicious at this time".
The news follows the release of figures which shows 29 fatal injuries to agricultural workers were recorded in 2017/2018.





