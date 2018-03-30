Man in his 70s dies after incident involving cow on Co Armagh farm

A man in his 70s has died after an incident involving a cow on a farm in County Armagh, Northern Ireland.The incident happened on Wednesday (28 March) on the Newry Road in Mullaghbawn. The Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland (HSENI) have confirmed they are making enquiries into the incident.A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a sudden death of a man, aged in his 70s, on the Newry Road in Mullaghbawn yesterday, Wednesday, March 28.“The death is not being treated as suspicious.
“The Health and Safety Executive have been informed and are investigating.”It is believed to be the first fatal farm accident in Northern Ireland this year.Armagh Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Larkin said the death had shocked the local community."This man was part of the farming community and we are all affected by such tragedies," he said."Any death on a farm is one too many."The incident follows news of a man killed after being hit by a tractor on a Powys farm on Tuesday (27 March).Figures from the HSE have revealed that in 2016/17, agriculture had the highest rate of fatal injury, around 18 times higher than the All Industry rate.