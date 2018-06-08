Man killed following incident involving digger on Aberdeenshire farm

A 68-year-old man has died in an incident involving a digger on an Aberdeenshire farm.The man died on South Waulkmill farm, at Corsehill between Dyce and Newmachar, on the outskirts of Aberdeen.Police Scotland later said the 68-year-old man had died on Thursday (7 June), and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) had been informed.Police, ambulance and fire service crews had been sent to the scene.The tragedy follows the death of a 22-year-old man on 2 June, who died after an incident involving a tractor in North Wales.
A 17-year-old County Fermanagh man also died after an incident involving a tractor, on 24 May.Figures from the HSE have revealed that in 2016/17, agriculture had the highest rate of fatal injury, around 18 times higher than the All Industry rate.