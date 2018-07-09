Meadow Foods increases August milk price by half a pence





The move takes the dairy company's standard A litre milk price to 28.5ppl.Mark Chantler, chief executive at Meadow Foods said: “We’re pleased to be able to pass on to our farmers the continued improvements in the dairy market.“We will however continue to watch the situation closely and hope the normal pattern of stronger cream prices returns and that the continued hot weather does not go on to have to negative impact on production.”The dairy processor, which is supplied by 650 farmers in the UK, said the increase is reflected in dairy markets remaining relatively strong.However, the processor said it hoped to see the "normal pattern of stronger cream prices return over the summer months", following news of prices softening by 15 percent in recent weeks.Meadow Foods has also warned that the current sustained heatwave is now starting to affect milk production.