Men arrested in connection to large scale theft of strawberries from farms

It is reported that since early May 2018 strawberry crops worth thousands of pounds have been stolen from a number of locations, including farms in East Peckham and Wateringbury.Kent Police’s Rural Task Force has been investigating allegations the fruit is then sold on by thieves to unsuspecting customers, at places such as boot fairs.On 13 June, officers stopped a vehicle believed to be linked to the thefts on land off Lavenders Road, West Malling.Three men, aged 40, 54 and 70, who were traveling in the car were arrested on suspicion of theft.A search was then carried out at a property linked to the men, where 38 fruit collection trays suspected to be stolen were seized.The suspects have been released, pending further investigation.