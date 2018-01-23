Merger agreed between two major care farming organisations

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

The announcement follows an agreement to merge between the Federation of City Farms & Community Gardens and Care Farming UK.The new organisation will build on the work of the two current organisations, representing and supporting the delivery of care services and community development through farming and gardening activities.Much recent research has shown how city farms, community gardens and other community managed green spaces have an vital impact on mental health, wellbeing and education, often in deprived areas.While care farming in the UK has grown in prominence in the last decade as an effective form of health and social care - so much so that the expansion of care farming in the UK was mentioned this week in Defra’s 25 year environmental plan.It is hoped a new, merged organisation will be in the best position to take advantage of the current levels of interest.Discussions about the new name and branding of the merged organisation are ongoing, but in the the meantime, both organisations will continue as normal with all current projects and work delivery.Farming minister George Eustice has previously said care farming can become a key feature of the UK’s care provision and add millions to the rural economy.240 UK farms are already adding nearly £30m to the rural economy and providing 300,000 health and social care placements every year.With support and recognition from policy makers, health commissioners and the farming sector, it is estimated that care farming could increase its value to nearly £90m and provide half a million sessions per year in health, social and educational care over the next five years.