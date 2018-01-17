Met Office warns of more heavy snow and 'cut off' rural areas

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

A deepening area of low pressure is expected to track east across the UK during Wednesday night and early Thursday (17-18 January).A spell of persistent and heavy snow is expected to develop. 3-8 cm of fresh snow is likely to accumulate widely with up to 20 cm over high ground.The Met Office's amber warning will be in place for North East England, North West England, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.It said some rural communities are likely to become cut off and power cuts are "probable".Kathryn Samson, political Correspondent ITV News, posted on Twitter: "Tough conditions for hill farmers. NFU Scotland just shared snow shots from Megdale farm near Langholm. 12 inches of snow."More than a foot (36cm) of snow was recorded in Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway, Glenanne in Co Armagh had 23cm, while Tulloch Bridge in Inverness saw 21cm of snow overnight with temperatures as low as -4C, forecasters said.Police in Dumfries and Galloway have warned against "all but essential travel".Less severe yellow warnings are in place with snow and ice forecast until Friday evening, with Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England areas affected.