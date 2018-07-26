Modern slavery: No criminal matters pursued by police following farm raid

There will be no criminal matters pursued by police in relation to an investigation looking into modern slavery on a Cornish farm.Specialist officers executed a warrant at Bosahan Farm, which is a flower picking farm near Manaccan, Helston on Thursday 8 February on the suspicion that modern slavery offences were taking place against migrant workers.Following the warrant in February, 14 people chose to leave the farm with partnership support, of which 13 have used the services available to them to either find alternative employment or to return back to their home country.Following a full investigation and discussions with the Crown Prosecution Service, there will be no criminal matters pursued by police in relation to this investigation.In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said it "appreciates the disruption" this policing operation has caused to the wider farming, agricultural and migrant worker community.
'Serious allegations'However, the force said it is "important to recognise" that police had to ensure that the response to "serious allegations" of modern slavery were followed up and responded to with the gravity this under-reported crime deserved. This means ensuring that the police had the ability to safeguard all migrant workers at the farm in-case they were victims that needed support.Around 160 migrant workers at the farm had their welfare safeguarded by Cornwall Council with support from The Salvation Army and the British Red Cross during the initial visit.The sheer number of workers at the farm meant it wasn’t possible for this policing operation to be undertaken in a less intrusive and publicly visible manner, the police said.Whilst this investigation has been taking place over the past five months, the farm business was not prevented from operating.