More than three quarters of farmers believe Monitor Farms improve business

The figure stands at 78 per cent of those farmers who have attended Monitor Farm meetings and completed the 2018 survey, compared to 76.7 per cent in 2017, and continues an upward trend seen since 2015.The Monitor Farm initiative, created by levy-board AHDB, brings together groups of farmers who want to improve their businesses by sharing performance information and best practice around a nationwide network of more than 30 host farms.The survey shows that 95 per cent of farmers said it was a good use of their time, and 64 per cent said it improved their business decision-making.89 per cent valued the opportunity to share experience and openly discuss issues in a non-commercial environment. 83.1 per cent said the project improved their technical knowledge.Farmers surveyed said they also continue to value the Monitor Farm programme having an independent, locally relevant, farmer-led agenda.Ian Bennett, who farms at Prescot, in Merseyside, and is a member of the Warrington Monitor Farm steering group, said: “You can always learn something at the meetings. I like the non-commercial nature of the meetings and, as a result of taking part, we will change the way we apply some of our chemicals.”Compared with previous years, the Monitor Farm project now seems to be attracting younger farmers.Those with ten or fewer years of farming experience made up 19 per cent of respondents to the survey, compared with an average 9 per cent over the last three years.Tim Isaac, AHDB Head of Arable Knowledge Exchange, said: “The next area for improvement is around benchmarking. We know from studies in other countries that it’s a really valuable exercise in improving productivity.“But, according to this survey, only about half of our Monitor Farm attendees are benchmarking, so the other half are missing out on the opportunity to identify improvements to their business.”Monitor Farms are part of the AHDB Farm Excellence Programme, each Monitor Farm project runs for three years.257 farmers completed the AHDB Monitor Farm survey 2018. The survey covers Monitor Farm meetings in England and Wales.