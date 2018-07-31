Morrisons announces 'farm shop style' local eggs stand in store





In a move which seeks to boost local produce, the free-range egg stands will be available in Yorkshire, Cumbria, Somerset, Bedfordshire, Wales, Sussex, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire, Durham and Kent.The pick-your-own eggs will range in size – from 63g-73g. They will cost 22p each, £1 for six, or £5 for 30.Consumers will be able to pick their own eggs based on their size, colour, shape and speckles.The free range eggs will be sourced from farms from across Britain, according to the retailer.The pick-your-own scheme will also help cater to smaller or larger households and reduce waste – as currently dairy and eggs account for 9 per cent of food thrown away in the home.Robert Hofmann, Egg Buyer at Morrisons said: “Some customers told us they wanted to select their own eggs – to ensure none were cracked and to buy the exact amount they needed.“We thought reintroducing a traditional pick-your-own local eggs stand would help to do this. In trials customers have told us that they love selecting their own eggs, have found it has cut down on waste in their homes, and love buying produce from their local area.”