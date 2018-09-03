Morrisons announces plastic-free cucumbers

Morrisons is taking the plastic off most of its cucumbers during the British growing season as part of its plastic reduction programme.The move will apply to all whole standard-size cucumbers in the growing season - March to October.It comes after customer feedbackwho say reducing plastic should be one of the retailer's top priorities.Cucumbers have typically been sold in plastic to improve its life in the fridge and in the supply chain.The plastic layer serves as an extra skin to prevent the cucumber’s dehydration which is important because they are typically more than 90% water.However, during the British growing season where cucumbers are very quickly transported from farm to store, Morrisons believes there will be enough shelf life for customers.
The move does not apply to half cucumbers which would see a dramatic reduction in shelf life if plastic packaging was taken off.Prime Minister Theresa May has committed to eliminating all avoidable plastic waste by 2042 in the UK, as stated in the government’s much-awaited environmental plan for the next 25-years.Cutting plastic on-farmIt isn't just retailer's who are looking to reduce plastic, the farming industry are joining in on efforts too.Cotteswold Dairy, based in Gloucestershire, is joining in the effort to crack down on plastic waste in its dairies, by using glass bottles for its milk.The bottles can be rinsed and reused on an average of 50 trips. The dairy said milk stored in glass bottles "tastes better", too.Muller, Britain’s biggest producer of fresh milk, has confirmed its intention to acquire the capability to manufacture its own fresh milk packaging in the UK to reduce use of plastic.
And a Scottish dairy farmer is trying to raise £10,000 to stop the use of single-use plastics on his farm.
