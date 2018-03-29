Muller announces May milk price drop of 0.5ppl

Dairy giant Muller has announced it will slash a further 0.5p per litre from the price it pays farmers for milk in May.The price will decrease to 26ppl. The May price decrease follows a 1.5ppl drop in April.Rob Hutchison, Muller’s agriculture and milk supply director said: “Wholesale cream and butter values remain volatile and well below levels seen in the last few months.“And although the weather has taken some of the edge off milk production, spring flush milk volumes for Muller Direct producers are expected to recover into May."The news follows the announcement of a partnership between Lidl and Muller which will see them provide liquid milk to the majority of its UK stores.
Starting from 1 June, Muller will supply the UK's seventh-biggest grocer in an "innovative partnership" with Muller Direct farmers.