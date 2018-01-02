Muller announces milk price hold until March

Dairy giant Muller has confirmed that farm gate milk prices will be held until March 1st with no change for February.While seen as welcome news, the farming industry reacted with anger when Muller initially announced a January milk price decrease by 1.5p per litre to 29p.In the past few weeks, the NFU and other farming unions have met with both Muller to discuss milk prices and the dairy sector.At both meetings, frank and constructive discussions were said to have taken place about how the dairy sector must deliver a sustainable future for farmers.In a joint meeting with NFU England and Wales and NFU Scotland, Milk Policy Manager George Jamieson met with Muller in mid-December. Speaking after the meeting, he said: “The disappointment and anger felt after the Muller milk price announcement was matched by the frustration and fury vented in the many calls NFU Scotland received from Muller suppliers about the decision.“Public statements made by Muller’s elected farmer representatives echo the considerable discord that Muller’s shock price move has caused.“To be clear, we fully recognise that all processors, including Muller, are not immune to the softening world market for dairy produce.“However, when a major dairy processor that prides itself on being ahead of competitors in investment, branding, adding value and producer representation cuts with such speed and such depth then its producers are entitled to a proper explanation.”NFU Cymru has called for better dairy market signals. It said milk price cuts "don’t work" partly because the impact is "too late and too slow in achieving its ultimate aim".