Muller confirms August milk price to remain at 28p per litre

Last month, the dairy giant announced that it would increase its July milk price by an additional 1.25 pence per litre from July 1st. It follows a 0.75ppl increase in June.But Müller has now confirmed farmers will see their milk price unchanged from the 1st of August.A Müller spokesman said: “Farm gate milk price increases are predicated on strengthening returns but market values for cream and butter have been declining.“Despite this, our milk price is holding steady for the month of August which we believe is a sensible and proportionate course of action.“As one of the very few companies who adhere to the voluntary code, we are providing a full month’s notice of our no change position.“This inevitably means that we will be one of the first to outline our position for August.He added: “We cannot control expectations set elsewhere in the industry, but we are confident that our milk price and contract proposition will continue to be one of the most competitive in Britain.”