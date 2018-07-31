Muller increases September milk price by 1.50p per litre





This will take the Müller Direct standard litre price to 29.50 pence per litre.Rob Hutchison, Müller’s Milk Supply Director said the value of bulk cream and butter has declined, with exceptionally hot weather across Europe also contributing to subdued demand for liquid milk, affecting market returns.“However, farmers are suffering the effects of the dry, hot weather, with many already feeding the first cut of silage to cows,” Mr Hutchison said.“There’s uncertainty over how quickly fields will recover to provide grazing and whether there is enough winter feed.He added: “Under these circumstances we want to do what we can to support our farmer suppliers. It is fair to say that the whole supply chain is currently under considerable pressure.”