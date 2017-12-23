NFU Cymru says ‘free and frictionless’ trade ‘vital’ in Christmas message

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Stephen James, NFU Cymru President, said the union is pleased that Phase 2 of the UK Brexit negotiations have begun.But the next phase is critical in securing a future trading relationship with the EU, and is seen as vital for the future prosperity of the food and farming industry.“I cannot stress highly enough the importance of maintaining continued free and frictionless access to our largest and most proximate market,” Mr James explained.“We hear both UK and EU negotiators repeatedly use the words ‘clarity’ and ‘certainty’, and as farming businesses that is exactly what we want to see early in 2018 - clarity and certainty over the type of trading environment that we will be operating under come the end of March 2019.“In our view this should mean the UK remaining in the Customs Union until such time as a comprehensive free trade agreement can be agreed between the UK and EU.”Mr James said the Welsh farming industry remains optimistic at the opportunity Brexit provides to develop new policies that support a productive industry.He added: “The speed of change to implement a new agricultural policy should be determined by our future relationship with the EU.“Throughout this evolution to a new domestic agricultural policy, and thereafter, governments in Cardiff and Westminster must maintain current levels of investment in farming to ensure that Welsh farmers remain competitive whilst continuing to produce food to the highest standards.”