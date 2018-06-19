NFU calls for farmers affected by CS delays to receive bridging payments

The NFU has urged government to begin immediate bridging payments to farmers undertaking agri-environment schemes, as thousands still await payment.According to the NFU, thousands of farmers are yet to receive payment for environmental work they have done. Many are waiting for advance payments and even more for final payments.The union has today (19 June) called on Defra to make bridging payments to the value of 75% of the annual payment to those who have not received any payments.NFU Deputy President Guy Smith, who is the officeholder lead on agri-environment schemes, said Defra is "severely lagging behind" on making Countryside Stewardship (CS) agreement offers and payments.“With many Entry Level Stewardship (ELS) and Higher Level Stewardship (HLS) agreements now expiring we are seeing many farmers looking to continue the positive work being done under new schemes – and the disappointment that follows when applications to CS are delayed or refused,” Mr Smith said.
He said Defra must capitalise on the "great appetite" from farmers to continue the work under environmental scheme.“At the moment there are no options for the hundreds whose CS applications were refused or proved too complex to apply for; there needs to be a functional scheme to enable farmers to renew efficiently and continue to deliver environmental enhancement,” Mr Smith added. “We have to question how high on the priority list environmental schemes really are for Defra; these schemes are vital to farmers and the natural environment they work in – there is a lot at stake if Defra cannot deliver this effectively.” 'Timely payment'Agri-environment schemes provide financial incentives for farmers and landowners to look after their environment through activities such as conserving wildlife habitats and flood risk management.Earlier this month, the NFU, CLA (Country Land and Business Association) and TFA (Tenant Farmers Association) called on the government to make such schemes "fit for purpose".Tim Breitmeyer, President of the CLA said farmers and landowners are "rightly proud" of environmental delivery, but he criticised the government for not fulfilling payments on time.
“Alongside producing affordable food for the nation, these schemes allow us to deliver for the environment; managing and maintaining 70% of the landscape; planting or restoring 30,000km of hedgerows, creating 37,000km of grass margins,” Mr Breitmeyer said.“I know just how passionate our members are about nurturing and enhancing our countryside. But it is critical that the government fulfils its contractual obligation of timely payment.”