NFU calls for 'less bureaucratic and more dynamic' AHDB

The NFU has called for a "less bureaucratic and more dynamic" AHDB following a Defra consultation on the levy board's future.The farming industry have been asked for their views on the role of the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).The AHDB is a UK statutory levy board, funded by farmers and others in the supply chain.The review looks at the AHDB’s purpose and priorities, its strengths and where improvements need to be made.It is a joint 10-week exercise covering England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The request for views will close on Friday 9 November.Following the launch of Defra's consultation, the NFU has held discussions with its members and boards to formulate a response.
The NFU said it wishes to see the core functions of AHDB continue. However, the union believes that the time is right to move to an AHDB model that is "less bureaucratic and more dynamic".The union said the levy-board must be "responsive and determined to understand and work in partnership" with its levy players so that they are prepared for a post-Brexit world.The NFU wish to see a new approach from AHDB, where they provide the "catalyst" for the industry, "injecting vigour" to producers position in the market, and one which provides profitability and sustainability for farming businesses.The response comes as the Tenant Farmers Association (TFA) urges AHDB to improve accountability by holding more open meetings and act more transparent on its board appointments.The AHDB collects around £60 million a year in statutory levy from farmers and growers and currently uses that money for a range of purposes to support these sectors.
