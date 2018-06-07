NFU map points public to British made ice cream straight from the farm

An interactive, digital map showcasing where farmers across England and Wales are producing real, British dairy ice cream has been relaunched for the summer.The NFU map is designed to connect the public with their local dairy ice cream producers and help people discover top quality British dairy products as well as the stories behind each unique ice cream maker.Over the coming weeks, the NFU will be promoting the map where some of the ice cream producers and their stories will be highlighted and a video will show the process on farm from ‘Cow to Cone’.The NFU will also be linking up ice cream producers with the NFU Discovery Barn which will be out and about talking to the public at some of the big food and farming shows across the UK.NFU dairy board chairman Michael Oakes said: “It’s good to be able to highlight how some of our dairy farmers are adding value to milk on farm.
“We first recognised a couple of years ago that many of our dairy farmer members have diversified into producing their own ice cream and it would be a great idea to create a map to show exactly where the public can go to buy real, British, local ice cream.Mr Oakes added: “We now have over 60 producers on the map and throughout the summer months the British dairy ice cream map will continue to grow as more NFU members are added.“Real dairy ice cream, made with British milk, has a great taste and a creamy texture. Nothing beats it.”The map follows the release of new figures which shows the UK is the second largest ice cream importer in the world after Germany.The NFU is aiming to expand the number of producers on the map. Farmers are encouraged to contact by filling out a consent form and emailing it to NFU dairy adviser Verity Richards