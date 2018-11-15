NFU welcomes Government's progress on Brexit

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.



Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking to sell her Brexit deal to Parliament on Thursday (15 November) after winning the support of her own Cabinet on Wednesday night.Despite her Government being deeply-divided on the issue, Mrs May said that her ministers will now press ahead with finalising the deal in Brussels.The NFU, which has in the past criticised the Government's handling of Brexit, has welcomed the progress.The union has now called for UK and EU leaders to work together to finalise a Withdrawal Agreement to ensure continued free and frictionless trade after the UK leaves the EU in March 2019.The next stage in the Article 50 process is for the EU and UK political leaders to approve the proposed agreement before it is ratified by their respective parliaments.NFU President Minette Batters said that free and frictionless trade for British farming is "absolutely critical" in any Brexit deal."This trading relationship allows British farmers to provide safe, traceable and affordable food to the public, all while adhering to some of the highest animal welfare and environmental standards in the world," she said."It is critical that we avoid the mayhem of a no-deal Brexit in March of next year, and this Withdrawal Agreement paves the way for a transition period that maintains free and frictionless trade with the EU, and provides stability for farmers and the wider economy."Mrs Batters added: “There is still a huge job to be done in negotiating the details of our future relationship with the EU. I hope this Withdrawal Agreement will now pave the way to negotiating a future relationship that secures all of these vital objectives.“I would urge all involved to remember the importance of British food and farming when considering their support for the new agreement,” she said.European Commission president Donald Tusk has confirmed that an EU summit will be held on 25 November to discuss the Prime Minister's deal.