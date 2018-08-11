NFYFC starts five year plan to make 'incremental changes' to its structure

A new five year plan has been launched by the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs which seeks to make "incremental changes" to the organisation.The NFYFC plan called 'Vision:2023' has been spearheaded to help shape the future of the largest rural youth organisation in the UK.NFYFC said it wants to bring the 86-year-old organisation "up to date" and provide a programme of events and activities that meet the needs of rural young people "today and in the future".The Federation has launched a survey to begin the process and is inviting all of its members to share what they value about being a member.Throughout the 2018-19 membership year, the organisation will be releasing more surveys and holding focus groups to gather feedback to take the organisation forward.The survey follows news of the Federation's decision to no longer hold its Annual Convention for its members.NFYFC President, Charlotte Smith said the programme of events and activities at NFYFC has "altered very little" in the last 80 years, but yet society and rural young people’s needs have "changed dramatically".“Now is the time to look to the future and Vision:2023 promises to be an exciting development for an organisation that plans to be around for the next 80 years and more,” Ms Smith said.The first survey has been launched and YFC members have until 19 September to share their views online.NFYFC Chair of Council, Lynsey Martin said: “This isn’t about forgetting the Federation’s heritage – no one can deny the incredible history NFYFC has – but this is a vision to improve this organisation and make it more relevant in today’s society.”